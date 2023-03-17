Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,159 ($14.13) target price on the stock.

SMS opened at GBX 799 ($9.74) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Smart Metering Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 680 ($8.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 968 ($11.80). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 855.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 816.11. The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13,108.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a GBX 7.56 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50,000.00%.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

