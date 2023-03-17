Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $213-215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.76 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.31-$0.38 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMAR. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Smartsheet to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.89.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of SMAR opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.41. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $98,767.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Smartsheet by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.