Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $312.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SONVY. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sonova from CHF 290 to CHF 330 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Sonova in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sonova from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Sonova Stock Performance

Sonova stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average of $49.30. Sonova has a 1 year low of $41.59 and a 1 year high of $85.05.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

