Spark New Zealand Limited (SPKKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0631 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Spark New Zealand Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of SPKKY stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. Spark New Zealand has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $17.33.
About Spark New Zealand
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spark New Zealand (SPKKY)
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
- Jabil Inc.: Blue Chip Tech Stock Pulls Back To Buy Zone
- Should You Bring The Luck Of The Irish To Your Investmets?
- The Big Banks Join Forces to Save First Republic Bank
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.