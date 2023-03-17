SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 3,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $178.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.39. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $186.10.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

