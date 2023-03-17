SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWI. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $28.12.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

