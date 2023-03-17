SPDR S&P Retail ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XRT)

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 48,652 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 153% compared to the average daily volume of 19,261 put options.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.17 and a 200-day moving average of $63.82. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $55.32 and a 1-year high of $81.93.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Retail ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,732,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 30,447 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

