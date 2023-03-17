SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSAAY. Danske cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 68 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49 to SEK 50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.25.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SSAAY stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.31.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a positive return on equity of 26.05%. Analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

SSAB AB engages in the production of steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment markets and sells quenched, tempered, and hot rolled steels. The SSAB Europe segment focuses on strip, plate, and tubular products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.