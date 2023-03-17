Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $104.17 and last traded at $104.56. Approximately 1,394,105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,689,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.43.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.87 and its 200-day moving average is $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.54%.

Institutional Trading of Steel Dynamics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.