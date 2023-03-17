StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRIGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.76.

Shares of DRI opened at $150.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $152.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.14.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 30,362.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 235,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,637,000 after acquiring an additional 234,698 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

