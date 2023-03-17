StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

PLX opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $118.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Carmiel, Israel.

