StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %
PLX opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $118.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.47.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile
