StockNews.com Downgrades Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) to Sell

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ORA. Bank of America began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.83.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:ORA opened at $83.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.66, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $101.81.

Institutional Trading of Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 8.97%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 24,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.