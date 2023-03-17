StockNews.com Downgrades Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) to Sell

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2023

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORAGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ORA. Bank of America began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.83.

Ormat Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:ORA opened at $83.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.66, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $101.81.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 8.97%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ormat Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 24,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.