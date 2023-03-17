StockNews.com Downgrades Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) to Sell

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.
Tejon Ranch Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE TRC opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.20 million, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.69. Tejon Ranch has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.98.
Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.
