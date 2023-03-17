StockNews.com Downgrades Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) to Hold

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.29.
Universal Health Services Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of UHS opened at $121.02 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $158.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Insider Activity
In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 6,757 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1,938.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 139,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,705,000 after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
About Universal Health Services
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Health Services (UHS)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.