StockNews.com Downgrades Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) to Hold

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of UHS opened at $121.02 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $158.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insider Activity

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 6,757 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1,938.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 139,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,705,000 after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

