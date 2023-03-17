StockNews.com Lowers Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Delek Logistics Partners Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE DKL opened at $52.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 2.18. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $64.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.21.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Delek Logistics Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 111.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 668.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 12.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek Logistics Partners

(Get Rating)

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.