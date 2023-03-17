StockNews.com Lowers Kadant (NYSE:KAI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KAI. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $201.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.21. Kadant has a 52 week low of $154.19 and a 52 week high of $221.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.09 and a 200 day moving average of $187.06.

Kadant Increases Dividend

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.09 million. Kadant had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kadant will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

Insider Activity at Kadant

In related news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total value of $485,049.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,167.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total value of $485,049.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,167.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $159,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,843 shares in the company, valued at $377,999.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kadant

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kadant by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kadant by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth about $1,483,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

