StockNews.com Lowers LendingClub (NYSE:LC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

LC has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of LendingClub from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

LC opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $758.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.96.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). LendingClub had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in LendingClub by 5,486.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 106,984 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in LendingClub by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 79,573 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

