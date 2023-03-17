StockNews.com Lowers National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

NYSE:NPK opened at $74.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.81. The company has a market cap of $528.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.62. National Presto Industries has a 52 week low of $59.99 and a 52 week high of $81.50.

National Presto Industries Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 138.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 57,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Presto Industries by 17.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in National Presto Industries by 335.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 35,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter worth $1,479,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in National Presto Industries by 652.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense, and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares and Small Appliances, Defense, and Safety. The Housewares and Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics, and comfort appliances that enrich the lives of consumers by making life easier, more productive, and more enjoyable.

