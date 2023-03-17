StockNews.com Lowers Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Seaboard Stock Performance
Shares of Seaboard stock opened at $3,815.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,886.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,827.74. Seaboard has a 52 week low of $3,295.00 and a 52 week high of $4,394.25.
Seaboard Company Profile
