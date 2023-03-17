StockNews.com Upgrades EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 3rd.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of EYPT stock opened at $2.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a market cap of $81.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.03. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.00.
About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that treat eye disorders. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.
