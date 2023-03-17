StockNews.com Upgrades EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $2.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a market cap of $81.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.03. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Institutional Trading of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that treat eye disorders. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.