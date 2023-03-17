Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Summit Therapeutics Trading Up 11.6 %

Shares of Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. Summit Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 16.93 and a current ratio of 16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of -1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 196,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $206,180.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,285.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert W. Duggan bought 376,489,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $395,314,374.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,354,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,971,869.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 196,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $206,180.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 234,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,285.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 392,659,985 shares of company stock valued at $412,292,984. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

About Summit Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.