Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $546,000 Stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BATS:NOCT opened at $38.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $102.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.