Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $576,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,395 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 1.6 %

BNOV stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.08.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.