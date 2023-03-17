Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $576,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,395 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 1.6 %
BNOV stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.08.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile
