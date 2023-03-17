Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 3,934 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 19.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Stock Performance

BATS:FMAY opened at $35.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.52.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

