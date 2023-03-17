Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 535 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the third quarter worth approximately $788,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FJUN opened at $37.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average is $36.43.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

