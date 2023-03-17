Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Super Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of NYSE SGHC opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63. Super Group has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $11.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Super Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Group during the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Super Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,811,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,129,000 after purchasing an additional 453,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

