SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report issued on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Kinnate Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.09) per share.

KNTE has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kinnate Biopharma from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinnate Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Kinnate Biopharma Stock Up 16.9 %

Shares of KNTE stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.20. Kinnate Biopharma has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $15.86.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 6.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

