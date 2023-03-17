Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives $601.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $601.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCMWY shares. HSBC raised Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Swisscom from CHF 475 to CHF 500 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 674 to CHF 702 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $63.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.23. Swisscom has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $64.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.32.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

