Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,039 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,356,122,000 after purchasing an additional 358,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 852,361 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Target by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,559 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 122,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,982 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $163.05 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.72. The firm has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

