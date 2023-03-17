TD Securities Raises Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$10.50

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BDT. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of BDT stock opened at C$9.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$498.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$5.74 and a 1 year high of C$9.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

