Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives $4.00 Average PT from Analysts

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

TEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.90) to €2.50 ($2.69) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Telefónica in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.41) to €4.20 ($4.52) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Institutional Trading of Telefónica

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Telefónica by 272.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,062,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 777,368 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Telefónica by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. 6.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefónica Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $3.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Telefónica has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $5.39.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 5.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telefónica

(Get Rating)

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.