Textron (NYSE:TXT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $67.46 on Tuesday. Textron has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $76.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Textron will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

Insider Activity at Textron

In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Textron by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 129.3% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 59,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 33,685 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Textron in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 3.5% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 6.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

