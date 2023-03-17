The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.04.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $57.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $103.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.68. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 69,000 shares of company stock worth $4,056,680 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after acquiring an additional 225,295,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,952 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after buying an additional 6,803,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,712,255,000 after buying an additional 717,683 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,317,000 after buying an additional 851,066 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

