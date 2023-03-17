The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $57.88 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.68.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 69,000 shares of company stock worth $4,056,680 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.04.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.