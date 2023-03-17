The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CI opened at $274.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $234.89 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.54.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.