The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Target Price to $3.75

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.25 to $3.75 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BHIL. Barclays dropped their price objective on Benson Hill from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Benson Hill from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Benson Hill presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.04.

Benson Hill stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Benson Hill has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $320.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 29.08% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $99.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Benson Hill will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Benson Hill news, CFO Dean P. Freeman sold 26,703 shares of Benson Hill stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $68,092.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,693.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHIL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Benson Hill by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,105,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485,440 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at about $42,065,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Benson Hill by 26.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,649,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,096 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Benson Hill by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,708,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,642,000 after purchasing an additional 604,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Benson Hill by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,942,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 355,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

