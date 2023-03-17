The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Short Interest Update

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the February 13th total of 2,980,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $68.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.17. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $298,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $372,092.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,173.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $298,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,167 shares of company stock worth $7,872,898 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,947,000 after purchasing an additional 147,509 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 662,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,019,000 after purchasing an additional 108,387 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.2% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 462,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,630,000 after buying an additional 156,532 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Featured Stories

