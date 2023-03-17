The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.2 %

SJM stock opened at $153.81 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.33.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.70.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

