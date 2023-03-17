The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 36.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 394.0% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $153.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.33. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.70.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.