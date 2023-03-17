The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

PNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 4.1 %

PNC opened at $130.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.17. The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $120.95 and a 52 week high of $199.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

