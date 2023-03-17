The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ 6th Largest Position

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.5% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 81,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.67.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PG opened at $142.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.95 and a 200 day moving average of $140.63. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.