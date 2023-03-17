The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 124,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 359,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 79.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 85,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 9.4% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 29,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $28.82 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.03.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 106.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

