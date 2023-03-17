Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $242.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $277.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.72.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

