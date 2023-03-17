Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 129.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AstraZeneca from £125 ($152.35) to £135 ($164.53) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.44) to GBX 126 ($1.54) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.25) to £130 ($158.44) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from £101 ($123.10) to £119 ($145.03) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10,825.11.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $65.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $72.12. The company has a market capitalization of $204.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

