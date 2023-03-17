Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 850.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 820.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $135.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.60. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.63 and a twelve month high of $193.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

