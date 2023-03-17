Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $15.08 Million Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,174 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.31% of AGNC Investment worth $15,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 24,817 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $123,719.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

Shares of AGNC opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.21. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.17 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 80.24% and a positive return on equity of 26.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 14%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -56.69%.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

