Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $281,000 Stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 97.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 97.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ATEN opened at $14.75 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $77.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $47,334.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,475.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $47,334.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,475.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $56,479.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,262.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,586 shares of company stock valued at $965,598 over the last 90 days. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A10 Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.