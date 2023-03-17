Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 817.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $188.15 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $229.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

