Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 141.7% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Masco by 23.0% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth about $91,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Stock Performance

Masco stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.19. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $3,198,549.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $14,519,862.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,404 shares of company stock worth $17,951,341. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

