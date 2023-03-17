Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $90,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $770,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 101.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 42,171 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 53,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $100.11 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $116.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.71.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.